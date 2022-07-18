Cooling centres open in Guelph as much of Ontario under heat warning

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for much of Southern and Eastern Ontario, including Guelph, Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge and Wellington County.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 30s with humidex values into the upper 30s Tuesday and Wednesday.

The City of Guelph announced on Monday that they are opening four of their facilities that will serve as cooling centres.

Read more: Northern Ontario under heat warnings as southern Ontario set to get hotter

They are the Gordon Street emergency shelter from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Royal City Mission on Quebec Street from noon to 7:30 p.m., City Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and all Guelph Public Library branches (expect the one located at the West End Community Centre) from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health are offering tips during times of heat and humidity:

Staying hydrated is critical. Drink plenty of cold water or juice ahead of feeling thirsty

Stay out of the sun

Close awnings, curtains, and blinds during the day to keep the sun out

Schedule outdoor activities for the early morning or evening hours

Cool off with a shower or bath

If possible, use air conditioning to cool off

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle or in direct sunlight

Call family, friends and neighbours to check that they are cool and hydrated

2:17 Uncontrollable European wildfires force thousands from homes, record-breaking heat linked to over 1000 deaths Uncontrollable European wildfires force thousands from homes, record-breaking heat linked to over 1000 deaths