Cooling centres open in Guelph as much of Ontario under heat warning

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for much of Southern and Eastern Ontario, including Guelph, Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge and Wellington County.
Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 30s with humidex values into the upper 30s Tuesday and Wednesday.
The City of Guelph announced on Monday that they are opening four of their facilities that will serve as cooling centres.
They are the Gordon Street emergency shelter from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Royal City Mission on Quebec Street from noon to 7:30 p.m., City Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and all Guelph Public Library branches (expect the one located at the West End Community Centre) from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health are offering tips during times of heat and humidity:
- Staying hydrated is critical. Drink plenty of cold water or juice ahead of feeling thirsty
- Stay out of the sun
- Close awnings, curtains, and blinds during the day to keep the sun out
- Schedule outdoor activities for the early morning or evening hours
- Cool off with a shower or bath
- If possible, use air conditioning to cool off
- Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle or in direct sunlight
- Call family, friends and neighbours to check that they are cool and hydrated
