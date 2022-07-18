Heat warning issued for Hamilton, Niagara Region with humidex in the upper 30s expected

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s medical officer of health issued a heat warning for Tuesday and Wednesday with expectations of temperatures hitting the 30s over the next two days.

Environment Canada has issued its own heat alert for the Hamilton and Niagara region through a forecast that calls for humidex values in the upper 30s for both days.

“Tuesday’s overnight low near 20 degrees Celsius will provide little relief from the heat,” Environment Canada added in a release.

The city has activated a number of “cool places” during the heat event that can be identified by a “Cool Down Here” sign at the entrance. A list of the locations can be seen on the city’s website.

Health authorities say young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors will be most affected by the heat.

Recommendations include drinking plenty of water, limiting activities, dressing to protect from the heat, never leaving children or pets alone in closed vehicles, and checking on neighbours, family and friends.

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell says the conditions will be created by a warm front moving in to southern Ontario on Tuesday bringing humid weather.

He is forecasting the same heat for most of Wednesday before severe weather, potentially thunderstorms, arrive in the evening via a cold front interacting with the warm weather.

“Some of these storms may have hail, damaging winds and even a tornado threat for the middle of the week,” Farnell said.

The general forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a risk of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be cooler on Thursday and Friday but still on the warm side with highs of 28 C expected.

“Typically the third week of July is the hottest of the entire summer, and it looks like it’s holding true this year with those temperatures soaring over the next couple of days,” said Farnell.