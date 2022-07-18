$18M worth of elephant tusks, rhino horns, other animal parts seized in Malaysia

Send this page to someone via email

Malaysian authorities on Monday seized a massive haul of trafficked animal parts, including elephant tusks, rhino horns, pangolin scales and tiger bones worth around 80 million ringgit ($17.9 million), officials said at a news briefing.

Authorities discovered around six tonnes of ivory tusks and other animal parts at the western port in Selangor state on Sunday. The animal parts were believed to be shipped from Africa, Malaysian Customs Director General Zazuli Johan said at the briefing.

Johan added the seizure is the largest ever taken by Malaysian authorities.

The Customs Department said in a statement it discovered the contraband hidden behind sawn timber following a ship check on July 10.

The items included 6,000 kilograms (13,227 pounds) of elephant tusks, 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of pangolin scales, 25 kilograms (55 pounds) of rhino horns and 300 kilograms (661 pounds) of animal skulls, bones and horns, it said.

Investigations are ongoing on the importer and shipping agent, the department said without providing further details. It was unclear if the container was meant to be shipped to other parts of Asia. Ivory tusks, rhino horns and pangolin scales are believed to have medicinal properties and are in high demand in the region.

Malaysia is one of several Southeast Asian countries identified by conservationists as a major transit point for illegally trafficked endangered wildlife that is en route to other Asian countries, mostly China.

—With files from the Associated Press