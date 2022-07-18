Menu

World

$18M worth of elephant tusks, rhino horns, other animal parts seized in Malaysia

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 18, 2022 4:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Malaysian authorities seize nearly $18 million of elephant tusks, other wildlife contraband' Malaysian authorities seize nearly $18 million of elephant tusks, other wildlife contraband
WATCH: Malaysian authorities seize nearly $18 million of elephant tusks, other wildlife contraband

Malaysian authorities on Monday seized a massive haul of trafficked animal parts, including elephant tusks, rhino horns, pangolin scales and tiger bones worth around 80 million ringgit ($17.9 million), officials said at a news briefing.

Authorities discovered around six tonnes of ivory tusks and other animal parts at the western port in Selangor state on Sunday. The animal parts were believed to be shipped from Africa, Malaysian Customs Director General Zazuli Johan said at the briefing.

Johan added the seizure is the largest ever taken by Malaysian authorities.

Read more: 109 live animals found in women’s luggage in wildlife smuggling bust

The Customs Department said in a statement it discovered the contraband hidden behind sawn timber following a ship check on July 10.

The items included 6,000 kilograms (13,227 pounds) of elephant tusks, 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of pangolin scales, 25 kilograms (55 pounds) of rhino horns and 300 kilograms (661 pounds) of animal skulls, bones and horns, it said.

Investigations are ongoing on the importer and shipping agent, the department said without providing further details. It was unclear if the container was meant to be shipped to other parts of Asia. Ivory tusks, rhino horns and pangolin scales are believed to have medicinal properties and are in high demand in the region.

Malaysia is one of several Southeast Asian countries identified by conservationists as a major transit point for illegally trafficked endangered wildlife that is en route to other Asian countries, mostly China.

—With files from the Associated Press

© 2022 Reuters
Malaysia tagRhino Horns taganimal parts tagAnimal smuggling tagElephant tusks tagAnimal Contraband taganimal horns taganimal part contraband taganimal part smuggling taganimal part trafficking taganimal tusks tag

