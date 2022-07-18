Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

28-year-old woman charged after carjacking on Gardiner Expressway: Toronto police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 3:55 pm
Toronto police officer pictured in Ontario on Friday, January 19, 2018. View image in full screen
Toronto police officer pictured in Ontario on Friday, January 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A 28-year-old woman has been charged after a carjacking in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said just before 11 a.m., officers received a report of unknown trouble on the Gardiner Expressway at Islington Avenue.

Police said “several” people called officers to report that a person on a bicycle had allegedly stopped a motorist driving westbound.

“Once the vehicle stopped, the bicyclist pulled the driver, a 70-year-old woman, out of the driver’s seat and proceeded to steal the car,” police said in an email.

Read more: Police ID victim in Saturday evening shooting at Toronto’s Union Station

Officers said the car was driven away westbound and was seen in the Gardiner Expressway and Kipling Road area.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the victim was assisted by other drivers.

Police said “a short time later” the vehicle was seen driving westbound on the Gardiner Expressway, approaching Park Lawn Road.

Officers said the vehicle collided with another car. That’s when the suspect exited the vehicle and took off on foot.

Police said the suspect was arrested “after a violent confrontation.”

“There were no major injuries as a results of these incidents,” the email read. “The suspect was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a police officer was transported to hospital with minor injuries.”

According to police, 28-year-old Andrea Moss has been charged with robbery, dangerous operation of a conveyance and assault with intent to resist arrest.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagTPS tagCarjacking tagGardiner Expressway tagToronto Carjacking tagcarjackign toronto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers