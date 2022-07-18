28-year-old woman charged after carjacking on Gardiner Expressway: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old woman has been charged after a carjacking in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said just before 11 a.m., officers received a report of unknown trouble on the Gardiner Expressway at Islington Avenue.

Police said “several” people called officers to report that a person on a bicycle had allegedly stopped a motorist driving westbound.

“Once the vehicle stopped, the bicyclist pulled the driver, a 70-year-old woman, out of the driver’s seat and proceeded to steal the car,” police said in an email.

Officers said the car was driven away westbound and was seen in the Gardiner Expressway and Kipling Road area.

According to police, the victim was assisted by other drivers.

Police said “a short time later” the vehicle was seen driving westbound on the Gardiner Expressway, approaching Park Lawn Road.

Officers said the vehicle collided with another car. That’s when the suspect exited the vehicle and took off on foot.

Police said the suspect was arrested “after a violent confrontation.”

“There were no major injuries as a results of these incidents,” the email read. “The suspect was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a police officer was transported to hospital with minor injuries.”

According to police, 28-year-old Andrea Moss has been charged with robbery, dangerous operation of a conveyance and assault with intent to resist arrest.