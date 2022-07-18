Police investigating weekend shooting in Hamilton’s lower city

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating a late afternoon shooting in Hamilton’s city centre on the weekend.

Detectives have confirmed shots were fired around 5 p.m. on Saturday in the lower city around Fullerton Avenue.

A resident told police he heard a loud bang followed by breaking glass in his home, investigators say.

Read more: Vigil held for sex trade worker allegedly attacked last month in Hamilton

No one was hurt in the incident.

Anyone who may have security video from the neighbourhood or any other information can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement