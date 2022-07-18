Police investigating weekend shooting in Hamilton’s lower city

Police are investigating a late afternoon shooting in Hamilton’s city centre on the weekend.
Detectives have confirmed shots were fired around 5 p.m. on Saturday in the lower city around Fullerton Avenue.
A resident told police he heard a loud bang followed by breaking glass in his home, investigators say.
No one was hurt in the incident.
Anyone who may have security video from the neighbourhood or any other information can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.
