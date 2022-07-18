Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating weekend shooting in Hamilton’s lower city

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 3:50 pm
Hamilton police say they were called out to an area not far from the city's industrial sector on July 16, 2022 for a shots fired incident. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say they were called out to an area not far from the city's industrial sector on July 16, 2022 for a shots fired incident. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police are investigating a late afternoon shooting in Hamilton’s city centre on the weekend.

Detectives have confirmed shots were fired around 5 p.m. on Saturday in the lower city around Fullerton Avenue.

A resident told police he heard a loud bang followed by breaking glass in his home, investigators say.

Read more: Vigil held for sex trade worker allegedly attacked last month in Hamilton

No one was hurt in the incident.

Trending Stories

Anyone who may have security video from the neighbourhood or any other information can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Prince Charles: Net zero emission commitments have ‘never been more vitally important’' Prince Charles: Net zero emission commitments have ‘never been more vitally important’
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagHamilton tagHamilton news tagshooting in Hamilton tagfullerton avenue tagrivers avenue tagshooting in lower city tagshooting on fullerton avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers