London, Ont. police chief promises large police presence at Pride parade after altercation

The police chief of London, Ont., has issued a statement after an altercation took place near a Pride event over the weekend.

In his statement, chief Steve Williams said London police does not tolerate acts of “intolerance, bias or hate against any member of our community.”

On Saturday afternoon, an altercation happened near the Wortley Village Pride event.

Police say a man was taken into custody and has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and causing a disturbance.

The investigation is being reviewed by the police’s hate crime investigator.

Moving forward, Williams said Londoners can expect a “large and visible presence” of police at this weekend’s Pride Parade, including both on-duty uniformed officers and off-duty officers who will be marching in the parade as participants.

“As with any large-scale event, we have a full operational plan in place to ensure the safety of participants and those who line the parade route in support,” the statement read.

Kathy Bell, the chair of Wortley Pride, said the incident demonstrated why it’s important to continue to raise awareness and educate the community.

Stephen D’Amelio, the vice-president of the Pride London Festival, echoed Bell’s statement.

“I do see it as an educational moment and as a moment that continues to show there is a need to continue to educate people, and that ignorance is really at the root of this,” he said.

D’Amelio says there are several Pride London Festival events coming up this month, including the 24th annual Pride Parade taking place on Sunday, July 24.

A full list of events is available online.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Mike Stubbs

