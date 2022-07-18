Man, 34, charged after art installations in Toronto damaged: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old man has been charged after art installations in downtown Toronto were damaged, police say.

Toronto police said on July 14, officers received a report of a mischief at Nathan Phillips Square.

According to police, art installations were damaged.

The sculptures — depicting brains — were a part of The Brain Project, an initiative to increase awareness around brain health research and aging.

In an email to Global News, a spokesperson for The Brain Project, Samantha McLean, said the organization has been displaying “thought-provoking brain sculptures around the city” for seven years.

“This art is displayed publicly to ignite conversation and to serve as a fundraising opportunity for Baycrest in their efforts to defeat dementia,” the email read.

Story continues below advertisement

According to McLean, 13 brains on display Nathan Phillips Square were damaged.

“The damage done to these public works of art is unfortunate, particularly as the campaign aims to raise funds to support the nearly 600,000 Canadians currently living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia – an increasingly urgent public health issue,” the email read.

According to police, 34-year-old Ashton Gray from Toronto has been charged with mischief interfering with property, mischief causing damage to property over $5,000 and assaulting a peace officer.

Police said Gray appeared in court on Friday.