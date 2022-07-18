Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, 34, charged after art installations in Toronto damaged: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 2:14 pm
Police said a Toronto man has been charged after art installations were damaged. View image in full screen
Police said a Toronto man has been charged after art installations were damaged. Samantha McLean / provided

A 34-year-old man has been charged after art installations in downtown Toronto were damaged, police say.

Toronto police said on July 14, officers received a report of a mischief at Nathan Phillips Square.

According to police, art installations were damaged.

The sculptures — depicting brains — were a part of The Brain Project, an initiative to increase awareness around brain health research and aging.

Read more: Police ID victim in Saturday evening shooting at Toronto’s Union Station

In an email to Global News, a spokesperson for The Brain Project, Samantha McLean, said the organization has been displaying “thought-provoking brain sculptures around the city” for seven years.

Trending Stories

“This art is displayed publicly to ignite conversation and to serve as a fundraising opportunity for Baycrest in their efforts to defeat dementia,” the email read.

Story continues below advertisement

According to McLean, 13 brains on display Nathan Phillips Square were damaged.

“The damage done to these public works of art is unfortunate, particularly as the campaign aims to raise funds to support the nearly 600,000 Canadians currently living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia – an increasingly urgent public health issue,” the email read.

According to police, 34-year-old Ashton Gray from Toronto has been charged with mischief interfering with property, mischief causing damage to property over $5,000 and assaulting a peace officer.

Police said Gray appeared in court on Friday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagTPS tagNathan Phillips Square tagArt Installation tagassault police officer tagart installations damaged tagbrain sculptures tagthe brain project tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers