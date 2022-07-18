Menu

Politics

Coalition Avenir Québec under fire for election ad described as exploitative

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2022 1:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec opposition parties gearing up for fall election' Quebec opposition parties gearing up for fall election

Quebec’s governing party is defending itself against accusations it underpaid and took advantage of a woman who appeared in a widely promoted election ad.

The Coalition Avenir Québec is being heavily criticized on social media for a series of short ads on television and online, depicting a woman in the Mauricie region lauding the party and its leader, Premier François Legault.

Read more: Quebec election 2022: Plug pulled on English-only debate after Legault says he won’t participate

The woman’s daughter, Chantal Landry, says the family thought the interview would be part of a series of videos of regular voters and not the central component of a political ad, adding that her mother was only paid $250.

Trending Stories

The CAQ’s political opponents called on Legault’s party to pull the ad, pay the woman more money for using her image and apologize to the family.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Quebec premier under fire for promising another inflation cheque, if re-elected

Legault’s party released a statement Monday saying the ad had been scheduled to stop running last week and is no longer being used.

The party says if the woman featured in the ad is uncomfortable with the situation, the party will find a satisfactory solution.

Quebec’s provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 3.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
