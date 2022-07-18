Morning news rewind: Monday, July 18

Send this page to someone via email

Meewasin explores urban park designation, Ukrainian family arrives in Saskatchewan and Wanuskewin Heritage Park.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, July 18, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Meewasin exploring Urban Park designation with Parks Canada

It could be a first of its kind in Saskatchewan as Meewasin is working with Parks Canada to explore the potential for designation as a national urban park.

Meewasin Valley Authority CEO Andrea Lafond explains the process and the benefits of potentially being named an urban park.

4:01 Meewasin exploring Urban Park designation with Parks Canada Meewasin exploring Urban Park designation with Parks Canada

Ukrainian family fleeing war-torn country settling in Saskatchewan

A humanitarian flight carrying 230 Ukrainian citizens who left their war-torn country arrived in Regina earlier this month.

Story continues below advertisement

Slava Luchynska is a Ukrainian citizen who arrived in Saskatchewan on the July 4 flight and shares her story.

4:05 Ukrainian family fleeing war-torn country settling in Saskatchewan Ukrainian family fleeing war-torn country settling in Saskatchewan

Wanuskewin continues journey toward UNESCO designation

Located just north of Saskatoon, Wanuskewin is on the journey to becoming Saskatchewan’s first UNESCO world heritage site.

The application process is underway and is on Canada’s tentative list for designation.

Chief archaeologist and park founder Dr. Ernie Walker says in this update that there has been a lot of support for the designation.

4:03 Wanuskewin continues journey toward UNESCO designation Wanuskewin continues journey toward UNESCO designation

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, July 18

Sunny and hot, along with the risk of thunderstorms.

Story continues below advertisement

1:40 Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, July 18 Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, July 18