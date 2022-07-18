Kingston Transit to reschedule routes due to staff shortages

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Transit will be making some changes to its routes this week.

Starting Thursday, four bus routes will be temporarily changed.

Kingston Transit says staffing shortages are the driving factor behind this reduction in services.

“Reducing service is a difficult decision and it is not something we would do unless absolutely necessary,” says Jeremy DaCosta, director of Kingston Transit.

“However, we need to consolidate some schedules to ensure consistent service across our entire transit network.”

Kingston Transit says it is diligently working to recruit more drivers in order to bring its service back to pre-pandemic levels.

Read more: Hotel Dieu Hospital caps patient numbers at Urgent Care Centre due to staff shortages

Story continues below advertisement

“As new operators are added, service will be restored to affected routes,” it says in a press release.

Route 4 will now provide hourly service Monday to Saturday. The Sunday schedule will not be affected. Route 4 will depart from the Downtown Transfer Point at 15 minutes past the hour and the Cataraqui Centre Transfer Point at 45 minutes past the hour.

Route 11 will provide hourly service Monday to Saturday. The Sunday schedule will not be affected. Route 11 trips will depart from the Cataraqui Centre Transfer Point at 45 minutes past the hour and the Kingston Centre Transfer Point at 15 minutes past the hour.

Route 12 will provide hourly service Monday to Saturday. The Sunday schedule will not be affected. Route 12 trips will depart from the Kingston Centre Transfer Point at 45 minutes past the hour and CFB Kingston at 15 minutes past the hour.

Read more: Thousand Islands Boat Museum unveils new boathouse exhibit

Route 15 will provide hourly service Monday to Saturday. The Sunday schedule will not be affected. Route 15 trips will depart Reddendale at 15 minutes past the hour, Cataraqui Centre Transfer Point to Cataraqui Woods on the hour and Cataraqui Centre Transfer Point to Reddedale at 30 minutes past the hour.

Story continues below advertisement

“While this service reduction is not ideal, the current team of transit operators has gone above and beyond to help stabilize service,” adds DaCosta.

“We thank each of our drivers for their dedication and commitment to their work and to Kingston Transit riders.”

The updated schedule can be found on the City of Kingston website.