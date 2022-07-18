Joe Rogan says Canada is ‘communist,’ calls Justin Trudeau a ‘sketchy guy’

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains offensive language. Please read at your own discretion.

Despite his self-professed “zero understanding” of Canadian systems of government and politics, popular podcast host Joe Rogan had some strong words about Canada and Justin Trudeau.

In the 1844th episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, released Thursday, Rogan and comedian Tom Segura voiced their distaste for Canada, specifically the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Canada’s communist,” Rogan, 54, said on the podcast. “They’re f—ked. They gotta get rid of that guy,” he said, referring to the prime minister.

Segura, 43, agreed, and said, “Canada’s crazy.”

The conversation about Canada lasted only a few minutes in the over three-hour episode.

Rogan admitted that he has “no idea how [the] system works” in Canada, but claimed that he liked Trudeau before the pandemic.

“I was like, he’s a handsome guy, seems sweet,” he said. “Good-looking guy, confident, good talker and then during the pandemic I’m like, ‘Oh, you’re a f—king dictator.'”

As Segura agreed with Rogan, the podcast host continued, claiming Trudeau doesn’t like criticism, and tried to “shut down criticism by saying that all your critics are misogynists and racists.”

Rogan was referring to the “Freedom Convoy” in Canada, which travelled the country and protested vaccine mandates in front of Parliament in Ottawa for several weeks.

Trudeau enacted the Emergencies Act in response to the convoy, which gridlocked Ottawa, on Feb. 14.

“He’s gross. He’s a sketchy guy,” Rogan said on the podcast.

Rogan also said Trudeau has “some shaky deals,” and added that he would “like to see where the money is coming from.” It is unclear what deals Rogan was referring to.

As Rogan and Segura smoked what appear to be cigars, he continued, claiming someone he knew had to show their proof of COVID-19 vaccination when entering Canada recently. Rogan called this practice of identification “old.”

“It’s 2022. It’s not 2019,” Rogan said.

This is not the first time Rogan has voiced his distaste for Canadian politics.

In May, Rogan also spoke about the convoy and previously called Trudeau a “dictator.”

“Then when you have what’s a creepy f—king dictator for a prime minister — and that’s what he is — the way he behaved during this thing, just the disingenuous way that he communicated, it freaked me out because I never thought that guy was like that,” Rogan said in May.

A February Ipsos poll showed that Canadians’ approval of Trudeau’s handling of the convoy blockade was only seven points higher than that of the protesters.

The poll conducted exclusively for Global News showed that 43 per cent of Canadians approved of the way Trudeau handled the three-week-long protests in Ottawa while 36 per cent per cent supported the way the truckers handled themselves throughout the occupation.

— With files from Global News’ Aya Al-Hakim

