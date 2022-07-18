Menu

Crime

2 charged with manslaughter after man dies in hospital following Scarborough assault

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 10:45 am
Frank Harbalis, 32. View image in full screen
Frank Harbalis, 32. Provided / Toronto Police

Toronto police say they have upgraded charges against two men after the victim was pronounced dead in hospital following an assault in Scarborough last week.

The assault was reported on July 11 at Scarborough Town Centre on Progress Avenue.

Police said that there was an altercation between several men and that a 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

That same day, police arrested Alexander Campbell and Tyler Josling, who are both 26 and both from Toronto.

Two days later, on July 13, police said the victim, Frank Harbalis, died from his injuries in hospital.

Campbell and Josling were originally charged by police with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, and choking. Their charges have now been upgraded to manslaughter, police said.

Police said two people were in custody and another male suspect was still outstanding. View image in full screen
Police said two people were in custody and another male suspect was still outstanding. Global News
