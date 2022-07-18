5 songs you must hear this week: 18 July 2022

There are a lot of names on this week’s list that you’ll recognize. And Liam Gallagher’s kid is making a run for it, too.

1. Silversun Pickups, Scared Together

Physical Thrills (New Machine Recordings/Dangerbird)

Recommended If You Like: Punchy grunge

SSPU’s sixth studio album is going to come in a variety of forms when it appears on August 19, including a signed exclusive blue vinyl edition with an iridescent gatefold sleeve. Production was handled by Butch Vig, which should bode well. A tour behind the album begins next month.

2. Collective Soul, All Our Pieces

Vibrating (Fuzze-Flex Records)

RIYL: Late 90s alt-rock

Come August 12, Collective Soul will return with their 11th studio album and their first since the onset of the pandemic. Ed Roland is still in charge, still fronting the band, still writing the songs, still playing guitar. If you were a fan of the band back in the 90s and early aughts, this should do it for you.

3. The Cult, Give Me Mercy

Under the Midnight Sun (Black Hill Records)

RIYL: It’s The Cult, innit?

The Cult have been with us in some form for about 40 years (not counting the various hiatuses) and don’t seem to be finished with us yet. A North American tour has just begun ahead of the release of this October 7th of their eleventh studio album. Fun fact: This record was made at the same studio where the band made their debut album, Dreamtime, 36 years ago.

4. Automation, Dithyramb

Ecstatic Oscillations EP (Independent)

RIYL: Our Kid’s kid

Yep, this is a band featuring Liam Gallagher’s son. They’re a London four-piece who seem rather literate. The title of the song is a reference to an ancient Greek hymn sung in celebration of Dionysus. Not exactly the sort of thing Lennon’s old man sings about, d’youknowhatImean? In fact, this doesn’t sound anything like Dad or Uncle Noel would record. The vocals don’t come in until the song is half over. The EP is set for release on September 23.

5. Francesco Yates, Jimi

Single (Independent)

RIYL: Jimi Hendrix, obviously

Francesco is re-launching himself after some bad music industry experiences that began when he embarked on a music career at age 16. Now 26, the Toronto-based singer/songwriter has changed his musical focus somewhat that incorporates some Prince-like rocky R&B. And, yes, the song was inspired by Jimi Hendrix.