Crime

Police make weekend impaired driving arrests in Peterborough County, Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 9:54 am
Several impaired driving arrests were made of the weekend in Peterborough County and City of Kawartha Lakes. View image in full screen
Police made several impaired driving arrests over the weekend in Peterborough County and in the City of Kawartha Lakes

Peterborough County OPP around 3 a.m. Sunday located a disabled vehicle on Old Norwood Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township just east of Peterborough.

OPP say officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Jared Hoyle, 40, of Douro-Dummer Township, was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Hoyle’s driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Hoyle was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 24.

Highway 7 arrest

On Saturday around 12:15 p.m., a Peterborough County OPP officer stopped a vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act offence on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township. OPP say the officer determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Mark Ross, 36, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 25.

Lindsay

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says around 4 a.m. on Sunday, an officer on patrol saw a vehicle with improper lighting equipment. The officer in his vehicle followed the vehicle eastbound on Mount Horeb Road just west of the village of Omemee.

Police say the suspect vehicle was travelling at “inconsistent speeds” and weaving across the centre line and off the roadway. The officer conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was impaired.

Marcus Elliott, 34, of Bethany in the City of Kawartha Lakes, was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one Highway Traffic Act infraction.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 25.

