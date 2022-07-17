Menu

Canada

Canada should have a 3-digit suicide crisis hotline for easy, urgent access: experts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2022 2:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Pink Shirt Day: Supporting those in crisis' Pink Shirt Day: Supporting those in crisis
Crisis Centre B.C. Executive Director Stacy Ashton discusses the role of her organization in helping anyone feeling overwhelmed, or experiencing suicidal thoughts. – Feb 23, 2022

Pressure is mounting for Canada to establish a three-digit suicide crisis hotline similar to the one implemented by the United States this weekend.

The new 988 mental health hotline American authorities launched on Saturday will, once fully operational, offer residents struggling with suicidal thoughts an easy-to-remember number that will connect them with trained mental health counsellors rather than police.

Read more: Suicidal thoughts among Canadians significantly higher during COVID-19: StatCan

Dr. Allison Crawford, the chief medical officer for Talk Suicide Canada and a psychiatrist with Toronto’s Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, says such a hotline is the gold standard for phone-based suicide prevention.

She and other experts argue a system like 988 would both make it easier for Canadians to access urgent help and show those struggling with mental health crises that suicide prevention is taken seriously.

Click to play video: '‘There’s a great need right now’: Calgary’s Distress Centre is short of crisis line volunteers' ‘There’s a great need right now’: Calgary’s Distress Centre is short of crisis line volunteers
‘There’s a great need right now’: Calgary’s Distress Centre is short of crisis line volunteers – Apr 3, 2022

Canada’s House of Commons unanimously voted in favour of establishing a three-digit suicide prevention number in 2020.

A Health Canada spokesperson says the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is evaluating how this number could be introduced and the department expects a decision from the agency later this year.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
