City of Regina reminding residents how to stay cool during intense heat

With Regina under an heat warning this weekend, the city is reminding residents of places where they can keep cool, stay hydrated and access supports to stay safe.

Mobile Crisis Services can help with emergency shelter.

The city says its buses provide a safe and cool place for anyone who needs immediate shelter or emergency services.

Cold water is also available to the public in front of each of the city’s seven fire stations.

Another great way to beat the heat is by visiting one of the city’s spray pads and outdoor pools. The city has extended spray pad hours during the extreme heat warning, beginning at 8 a.m. through 10 p.m. daily.

Since extreme heat is a health risk, it is important to be aware of symptoms that may indicate heat exhaustion or another heat-related illness.

Symptoms may include; dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, headache, heat rash, muscle cramps, rapid breathing, heartbeat, or extreme thirst.

Residents are encouraged to check on friends and neighbours to ensure they are doing well and not experiencing heat-related illness. You can also call HealthLine 811 for advice on health risks, symptoms and precautions associated with heat.

Humidex values reaching 35 degrees Celsius are expected for the next three days, according to Environment Canada.

Overnight lows between 16 and 20 degrees Celsius are forecast for Saturday night and daytime highs between 32 and 36 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Risks associated with extreme heat are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Environment Canada says heat warnings are issued when high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Temperatures are forecast to moderate on Monday.