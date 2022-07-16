Teenager arrested following Etobicoke carjacking: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto have arrested a teenager after a 65-year-old man allegedly had his car stolen at gunpoint.

On July 4, Toronto police responded to reports of a robbery in the Rathburn Road and Islington Avenue area.

When a 65-year-old man stopped his car at the side of the road and got out, three men approached him wearing masks, police said.

Toronto police said one of the men got into the car, while another pointed a handgun at the man and demanded his keys. A third suspect allegedly pushed the man out of the way before all three fled in the car.

On Thursday, Toronto police arrested 18-year-old Diondre Roy. He faces several charges including robbery with a firearm and failure to comply with probation.

He appeared in court on Friday, police said.