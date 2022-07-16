Wildfire near Lytton, B.C. still estimated at 1,500 hectares

Send this page to someone via email

New information on a raging wildfire that’s burning in B.C.’s Interior will be made available on Saturday afternoon.

On Friday, the Nohomin Creek blaze near Lytton was estimated at approximately 1,500 hectares in size, or 15 square kilometres, an assessment that remained the same on Saturday morning.

Located around 1.7 kilometres northwest of Lytton, the out-of-control fire ignited Thursday and quickly grew as winds drove its growth. First Nation officials said on Friday that at least six residential structures were destroyed.

In an interview with Global News on Saturday morning, BC Wildfire Service information officer Nicole Bonnett said overnight crews reported minimal fire activity and limited growth.

The fire’s size will hopefully be updated in the afternoon, said Bonnett, but added that “the first priority is going to be the response and protection of homes in the area.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bonnett also said more crews are expected to join the 80 or so firefighters already on site.

2:47 Structures lost in rapidly growing Lytton wildfire Structures lost in rapidly growing Lytton wildfire

Saturday’s plans include trying to establish control lines along the north and south flanks, small-scale ignitions to clean up unburned fuels and creating landing pads for helicopters.

“There was minimal fire activity on the north flank of the fire, which was largely smouldering backing downslope,” BC Wildfire said in its Saturday morning update. “Accessibility and terrain continue to be challenges for personnel and resources on site.”

1:19 ‘Stay prepared’: Lytton First Nation official on wildfire burning in the area Friday ‘Stay prepared’: Lytton First Nation official on wildfire burning in the area Friday

BC Wildfire says the fire is challenging to fight due to steep terrain and heavy smoke. On Friday, officials said the fire’s behaviour was listed as rank four to five on its scale of one to six.

Story continues below advertisement

“This means the fire is a crown fire with an organized flame front and a moderate to fast rate of spread,” explained BC Wildfire.

“Tree candling and short-range spotting have also been observed. Winds are approximately 30-40 kilometres an hour and pushing the fire west, away from communities at this time.”

Evacuation orders have been issued by Lytton First Nation and the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD). Areas under evacuation order include:

Nohomeen IR 23

Papyum IRs 27, 27A

Lytton IR 27B

Papyum Graveyard 27C

Stryen IR 9

24 addressed properties in Electoral Area I (Blue Sky Country)

4:59 Rebuilding a community after a wildfire Rebuilding a community after a wildfire – Jun 30, 2022

The TNRD also has an evacuation alert for 31 properties in Electoral Area I and has issued a state of emergency for the area.

Story continues below advertisement

“A lot of good work is happening through the Lytton First Nation, supported by the Thompson Nicola Regional District and Emergency B.C., and surrounding communities as well,” said Bonnett.

Winds are expected in the afternoon, along with a chance of precipitation on Sunday. Environment Canada is forecasting a 60 per cent chance of showers for the area, along with a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds of 20 to 40 km/h are also in the forecast.

“While any precipitation is welcomed, it’s unlikely to do much as far as providing any significant relief to the dryness of the ground and the fuels on the ground,” said Bonnett.

In related news, because of the wildfire, Environment Canada has issued a smoky skies bulletin for the Fraser Canyon. Conditions are expected to last 24 to 48 hours, though the bulletin will be updated Sunday.

2:26 France experiencing ‘one-of-a-kind’ wildfire season, Macron says, as hundreds more evacuated France experiencing ‘one-of-a-kind’ wildfire season, Macron says, as hundreds more evacuated

On Saturday morning, there were 17 fires listed throughout the province. Most were either considered under control (6) or being held (7), with four listed as being out of control, including Nohomin Creek.

Story continues below advertisement

Further, most of the 17 fires were under 10 hectares (8). However, there were six fires listed as being 100-plus hectares, with the largest being a blaze listed at 4,700 hectares that’s burning just south of the Yukon border.

That out-of-control fire, which started on July 2, is one of a dozen fires in northern B.C.