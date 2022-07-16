SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Jays get Griffin in trade with visiting Royals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 16, 2022 11:49 am

TORONTO – Left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

The Blue Jays sent right-handed pitcher Jonatan Bernal to Kansas City in return.

Click to play video: 'Jays Care Foundation campaign aims to get more kids on the diamond' Jays Care Foundation campaign aims to get more kids on the diamond

Toronto optioned Griffin to its triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y.

Right-handed pitcher Sergio Romo was designated for assignment and right-handed pitcher Jeremy Beasley was recalled from Buffalo.

Beasley was active for Saturday’s matinee against the Royals at Rogers Centre.

The 26-year-old Griffin has a 12.46 earned-run average this season over 4 1/3 innings pitched for the Royals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
