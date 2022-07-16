Menu

Sports

Colton Herta has best lap in second practice at Honda Indy Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 16, 2022 11:43 am

TORONTO — Colton Herta was the fastest driver in the second practice of the Honda Indy Toronto.

Herta finished his best lap around the Exhibition Place track in one minute 0.0471 seconds.

Marcus Ericsson was second in 1:00.2082 and Will Power was third in 1:00.3322.

IndyCar rookie Devlin DeFrancesco of Toronto was 17th in 1:00.9374 and Dalton Kellett of nearby Stouffville, Ont., was 24th in 1:02.1370.

Trending Stories

Read more: List of road closures in Toronto this weekend as Honda Indy returns

Both Canadians are driving in the Honda Indy for the first time as the event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Practice was delayed after crashes in qualifying sessions for Indy Pro 2000 and the PCCNA Series required repairs to the street track.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
