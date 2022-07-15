Police seeking 2 suspects wanted in connection with anti-Semitic graffiti incidents

Send this page to someone via email

Police seek to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a hate-motivated graffiti investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said they received a report of a mischief on June 9, at 1:45 a.m., in the Yonge Street and Empress Avenue area.

Police said two men went to three different locations in the area and allegedly “committed anti-Semitic vandalism/graffiti.”

Officers are now seeking to identify the suspects.

The first suspect is male, between 16 and 20 years old with a slim build. Officers said he was seen wearing all black clothing and a blue face mask.

The second suspect is believed to be in the same age range, with a medium build. Police said he was seen wearing a dark coloured hat, a grey long sleeved shirt and a jacket with reflective stripes down the arms, black shorts, black shoes with white soles and a blue mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.