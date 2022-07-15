Menu

Crime

Driver claims he crashed after being chased by another vehicle: Guelph police

Investigators were told that someone approached the driver's side window, started hitting it, and yelled. Police are looking for a grey Dodge Charger.
By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted July 15, 2022 5:46 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Guelph Police / File

Police  in Guelph, Ont., are looking for witnesses in an apparent road rage incident after a man claimed to have crashed his car while being chased by another vehicle.

Police say they responded to a collision around 12:45 early Friday morning near the intersection of Speedvale Avenue East and Stevenson Street.

Investigators were told the man was driving his silver Dodge Nitro SUV on Woolwich Street when an individual approached his vehicle and started hitting the window and yelling at him.

Authorities say the man told them he was afraid and fled east on Speedvale Avenue as the individual, who had gotten into a grey Dodge Charger, chased him.

Police say the driver of the SUV lost control while turning onto Stevenson Street.

The driver of the Charger appeared to stop briefly before fleeing, the victim told police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or was along that route at the time and has dashcam footage, is asked to contact police.

