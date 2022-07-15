Driver claims he crashed after being chased by another vehicle: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Guelph, Ont., are looking for witnesses in an apparent road rage incident after a man claimed to have crashed his car while being chased by another vehicle.

Police say they responded to a collision around 12:45 early Friday morning near the intersection of Speedvale Avenue East and Stevenson Street.

Investigators were told the man was driving his silver Dodge Nitro SUV on Woolwich Street when an individual approached his vehicle and started hitting the window and yelling at him.

READ MORE: No change in the number of fatal crashes at Guelph, Ont. intersections, according to report

Authorities say the man told them he was afraid and fled east on Speedvale Avenue as the individual, who had gotten into a grey Dodge Charger, chased him.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the driver of the SUV lost control while turning onto Stevenson Street.

The driver of the Charger appeared to stop briefly before fleeing, the victim told police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or was along that route at the time and has dashcam footage, is asked to contact police.