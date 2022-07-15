Menu

Politics

Bowinn Ma bows out of NDP leadership race, pushes Attorney General David Eby to run

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 4:23 pm
The BC NDP leadership race is becoming much more about who isn’t running to be the next premier than who will replace John Horgan.

The latest to join the not-interested category is North Vancouver-Lonsdale MLA Bowinn Ma.

Posting on her social media accounts, Ma thanked everyone who reached out to encourage her to enter the leadership race.

Read more: Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon endorses David Eby for B.C. premier

“I’ve been humbled and overwhelmed by the number of people who wanted to pledge their support; your faith in me means more than I have the words to describe,” Ma wrote.

“Politics is a weird and often frustrating arena to work in. What keeps me centred, grounded, and *going* is the people of North Van.”

Ma is the current B.C. minister of state for infrastructure and is seen as one of the rising stars in the NDP.

The 36-year-old first won her seat in 2017 and has steadily built a following through her advocacy for the environment and public transit.

Trending Stories

In her social media post, Ma told supporters she has been pushing for Attorney General David Eby to seek the leadership.

Read more: Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen won’t seek BC NDP leadership

The BC NDP has not released details yet on when the next leader will be chosen and how much it will cost to enter the race.

The party has been working on the details since Horgan announced last month he would not be running again in the next election and would be stepping aside as premier as soon as a new leader was chosen.

“I cherish the time I have to connect with and directly serve local community members; I know that being Premier isn’t for me,” Ma said.

“I’ve been speaking with Dave Eby. He’s a person of great integrity and someone that I’ve respected and admired since before I was elected. I’ve made my priorities clear to Dave and believe that he can lead our province into a thriving future. I’d support him if he runs.”

Eby’s campaign has been gaining significant momentum over the past few weeks.

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announced recently he would not be running and instead would be supporting Eby.

