Manitoba RCMP search for missing teen

Police are asking for help finding a teenaged girl missing from southern Manitoba.
Naveah Severight, 14, was last seen leaving a home on Road 27 East, the rural municipality of Hanover around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say it’s believed Severight was riding a bicycle.
Investigators say Severight may be in the area of New Bothwell or Steinbach.
Severight described as five-foot-six in height. 120 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
