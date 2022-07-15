Menu

Canada

Manitoba RCMP search for missing teen

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 5:07 pm
RCMP patch computer police View image in full screen
St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl last seen early Wednesday in the RM of Hanover. Courtesty: RCMP

Police are asking for help finding a teenaged girl missing from southern Manitoba.

Naveah Severight, 14, was last seen leaving a home on Road 27 East, the rural municipality of Hanover around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say it’s believed Severight was riding a bicycle.

Naveah Severight , 14.
Naveah Severight , 14. RCMP Handout

Investigators say Severight may be in the area of New Bothwell or Steinbach.

Severight described as five-foot-six in height. 120 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

