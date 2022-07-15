COVID-19: Quebec reports 11 more deaths, 27 patient rise in hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec is reporting 11 more deaths linked to COVID-19 and a 27-patient increase in hospitalizations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Department says 1,887 people in hospital have the disease, including 640 who were admitted specifically because of COVID-19.

There are 42 people in intensive care, a drop of three patients compared to the previous day.

READ MORE: Monkeypox cases spike in Canada – has the risk level changed in the country?

The province reported 1,910 new cases through PCR tests, which are limited to certain high-risk groups, as well as 656 positive at-home rapid tests reported through a government website.

Authorities say 7,138 health network workers are off the job for reasons related to COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has reported 15,737 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.