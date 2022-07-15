SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: Quebec reports 11 more deaths, 27 patient rise in hospitalizations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2022 1:06 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canada to resume random mandatory testing at airports' COVID-19: Canada to resume random mandatory testing at airports

Quebec is reporting 11 more deaths linked to COVID-19 and a 27-patient increase in hospitalizations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Department says 1,887 people in hospital have the disease, including 640 who were admitted specifically because of COVID-19.

There are 42 people in intensive care, a drop of three patients compared to the previous day.

READ MORE: Monkeypox cases spike in Canada – has the risk level changed in the country?

The province reported 1,910 new cases through PCR tests, which are limited to certain high-risk groups, as well as 656 positive at-home rapid tests reported through a government website.

Trending Stories

Authorities say 7,138 health network workers are off the job for reasons related to COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has reported 15,737 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canada to resume random mandatory testing at airports' COVID-19: Canada to resume random mandatory testing at airports
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec tagcovid Quebec tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers