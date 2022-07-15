Second case of monkeypox confirmed in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials confirmed a second case of monkeypox in Saskatchewan early Friday that they’re saying has no link to the first case.

Investigations are ongoing, according to officials, but they indicated that the disease was most likely contracted outside of the province.

Health officials said they won’t be releasing any information on the individual who contracted the virus, but said they’ll notify communities if the risk becomes high.

Monkeypox spreads through prolonged face to face contact, touching bodily fluids or lesions of a person who is sick with the disease, or exposure to contaminated items like bed linens or clothes.

Health officials said symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, a rash and a fever.

Anyone who has travelled to places with confirmed cases of monkeypox, or suspects they’ve been in contact with someone with the virus and have started developing symptoms within three weeks, is asked to call HealthLine 811.