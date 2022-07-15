Menu

Health

Second case of monkeypox confirmed in Saskatchewan

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 1:09 pm
Spain Sets Up Monkeypox Testing Site As Cases on The Rise View image in full screen
Saskatchewan has its second case of Monkeypox, just two days after the first one was confirmed. Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Public health officials confirmed a second case of monkeypox in Saskatchewan early Friday that they’re saying has no link to the first case.

Investigations are ongoing, according to officials, but they indicated that the disease was most likely contracted outside of the province.

Read more: Monkeypox cases spike in Canada – has the risk level changed in the country?

Health officials said they won’t be releasing any information on the individual who contracted the virus, but said they’ll notify communities if the risk becomes high.

Monkeypox spreads through prolonged face to face contact, touching bodily fluids or lesions of a person who is sick with the disease, or exposure to contaminated items like bed linens or clothes.

Read more: Saskatchewan reports first confirmed case of monkeypox

Health officials said symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, a rash and a fever.

Anyone who has travelled to places with confirmed cases of monkeypox, or suspects they’ve been in contact with someone with the virus and have started developing symptoms within three weeks, is asked to call HealthLine 811.

