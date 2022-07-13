Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Saskatchewan reports first confirmed case of monkeypox

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 3:50 pm
Click to play video: 'WHO director calls for increased testing, more access to vaccines and antivirals to combat monkeypox' WHO director calls for increased testing, more access to vaccines and antivirals to combat monkeypox
World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said that countries need to increase surveillance through testing and ensure more access to vaccines and antivirals to combat monkeypox as the virus continues to spread. – Jun 29, 2022

Saskatchewan public health officials have confirmed one resident has contracted monkeypox.

Read more: Canada’s monkeypox cases hit 300 as numbers exceed 5,800 globally

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, with typical symptoms including fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

A public health investigation is underway, including contact tracing, but officials say “acquisition likely occurred outside of the province.”

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Monkeypox cases are on the rise in B.C. & why is Health Canada recalling hand sanitizers?' Health Matters: Monkeypox cases are on the rise in B.C. & why is Health Canada recalling hand sanitizers?
Health Matters: Monkeypox cases are on the rise in B.C. & why is Health Canada recalling hand sanitizers?

“The risk in Saskatchewan and Canada remains low, but residents are encouraged to be aware of the symptoms and contact a health-care provider if they suspect they may be infected,” deputy chief medical health officer Dr. Julie Kryzanowski said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The location, gender and age of the individual related to this case will not be released due to the risk of identifying them.

“Health officials will provide public notification to a community or location if the risk to others is considered high,” the province stated in a release.

Read more: Monkeypox — More than 6,000 cases reported, prompting 2nd WHO emergency meeting

Officials added that monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person and is spread through prolonged face-to-face contact, touching bodily fluids or lesions of a person who is sick with the disease, or exposure to contaminated objects like bed linens or clothing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagPublic health tagSaskatchewan Health Authority tagmonkeypox tagSaskatchewan Health tagmonkeypox virus tagPublic health agency Canada tagmonkeypox saskatchewan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers