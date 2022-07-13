Saskatchewan reports first confirmed case of monkeypox

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan public health officials have confirmed one resident has contracted monkeypox.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, with typical symptoms including fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

A public health investigation is underway, including contact tracing, but officials say “acquisition likely occurred outside of the province.”

“The risk in Saskatchewan and Canada remains low, but residents are encouraged to be aware of the symptoms and contact a health-care provider if they suspect they may be infected,” deputy chief medical health officer Dr. Julie Kryzanowski said.

The location, gender and age of the individual related to this case will not be released due to the risk of identifying them.

“Health officials will provide public notification to a community or location if the risk to others is considered high,” the province stated in a release.

Officials added that monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person and is spread through prolonged face-to-face contact, touching bodily fluids or lesions of a person who is sick with the disease, or exposure to contaminated objects like bed linens or clothing.