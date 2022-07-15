Menu

Traffic

Driver charged after truck hits train overpass near Komoka, Ont., halting rail traffic

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted July 15, 2022 1:03 pm
The railway overpass in 2014. View image in full screen
The railway overpass in 2014. Google Maps

Rail traffic on a stretch of track west of London was halted on Friday after a commercial truck collided with and damaged a railway overpass near Komoka, Ontario Provincial Police said.

The incident occurred along Amiens Road between Glendon and Oriole drives when a northbound truck crashed into the overpass around 5:20 a.m., police said.

A stop train order was issued as a safety precaution, and engineers with the railway later confirmed that the impact of the collision had caused the bridge to shift, police said.

OPP say they expect Amiens Road will remain closed for the next 24 to 48 hours so crews can conduct repair work.

A 31-year-old Hamilton truck driver is facing charges of careless driving and disobeying a sign under the Highway Traffic Act. They’re expected to appear in provincial traffic court, police said.

Few other details have been released, but police say no injuries were reported.

Inquiries to CN Rail and VIA Rail were not returned by publishing time.

