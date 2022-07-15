‘Scrubs’ producer accused of serial sexual assault lured victims for years: LAPD

Send this page to someone via email

Eric Weinberg, a co-executive producer of Scrubs and a veteran of Hollywood’s TV industry, has been arrested on suspicion of “serial” sexual assault, Los Angeles police said.

Weinberg was detained by authorities at his home in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of L.A. on Thursday for several alleged sexual assaults, including rape, that occurred between 2012 and 2019, according to a police statement.

During that seven-year period, police believe Weinberg lured women in their 20s and 30s to his home, posing as a photographer. He would find victims at grocery stores, coffee shops and other public places and arrange bogus photo shoots with the women, police said.

“Once the women were in his residence, he would sexually assault them during the photo shoot,” the department said.

Though police booked Weinberg on sexual assaults that occurred in the 2010s, detectives suspect that the Hollywood producer has been victimizing women for decades — dating back to the early 1990s.

The LAPD is looking to speak with any victims who have not yet come forward.

Weinberg is being held on a bail of US$3,255,000 and neither he nor a lawyer has made a public statement regarding the arrest.

LAPD News: Serial Sexual Assault Suspect Arrested pic.twitter.com/4Pvxl2yMoz — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) July 14, 2022

Greg Risling, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, told Buzzfeed News that no charges have been filed yet against Weinberg.

“When the case is submitted, we will review it and determine if charges are appropriate,” Risling wrote in an email.

Weinberg was a supervising and co-executive producer on Scrubs from 2001 to 2006 and wrote 11 of the show’s episodes, according to his IMDb page.

He also wrote for the talk show Politically Incorrect With Bill Maher and produced for Charlie Sheen’s Anger Management, among many other credits.

Weinberg was nominated for five Emmy awards for Scrubs and Politically Incorrect.

