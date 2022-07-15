Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Scrubs’ producer accused of serial sexual assault lured victims for years: LAPD

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 1:11 pm
Photo of Eric Weinberg provided by the LAPD.
Photo of Eric Weinberg provided by the LAPD. LAPD

Eric Weinberg, a co-executive producer of Scrubs and a veteran of Hollywood’s TV industry, has been arrested on suspicion of “serial” sexual assault, Los Angeles police said.

Weinberg was detained by authorities at his home in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of L.A. on Thursday for several alleged sexual assaults, including rape, that occurred between 2012 and 2019, according to a police statement.

During that seven-year period, police believe Weinberg lured women in their 20s and 30s to his home, posing as a photographer. He would find victims at grocery stores, coffee shops and other public places and arrange bogus photo shoots with the women, police said.

Read more: Constance Wu reveals she attempted suicide after 2019 Twitter backlash

“Once the women were in his residence, he would sexually assault them during the photo shoot,” the department said.

Story continues below advertisement

Though police booked Weinberg on sexual assaults that occurred in the 2010s, detectives suspect that the Hollywood producer has been victimizing women for decades — dating back to the early 1990s.

The LAPD is looking to speak with any victims who have not yet come forward.

Weinberg is being held on a bail of US$3,255,000 and neither he nor a lawyer has made a public statement regarding the arrest.

Trending Stories

Greg Risling, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, told Buzzfeed News that no charges have been filed yet against Weinberg.

“When the case is submitted, we will review it and determine if charges are appropriate,” Risling wrote in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

Weinberg was a supervising and co-executive producer on Scrubs from 2001 to 2006 and wrote 11 of the show’s episodes, according to his IMDb page.

Read more: ‘Yellowstone’ actor Q’Orianka Kilcher charged with disability payment fraud

He also wrote for the talk show Politically Incorrect With Bill Maher and produced for Charlie Sheen’s Anger Management, among many other credits.

Weinberg was nominated for five Emmy awards for Scrubs and Politically Incorrect.

Click to play video: 'Sports ethics expert weighs in on Hockey Canada sexual assault allegations' Sports ethics expert weighs in on Hockey Canada sexual assault allegations
Sports ethics expert weighs in on Hockey Canada sexual assault allegations
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagLos Angeles tagLAPD tagScrubs tagEric Weinberg tagEric Weinberg sexual assault tagScrubs producer arrested tagScrubs producer arrested for sexual assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers