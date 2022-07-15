Morning news rewind: Friday, July 15

Send this page to someone via email

Tangelo in Adopt a Pet, imagery from the James Webb Space Telescope, McNally Robinson with summertime reads, and the return of the Dragon Boat Festival.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, July 15, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Tangelo seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Tangelo is a 16-week-old collie currently at the Saskatoon SPCA but in need of a new home.

Jemma Omidian describes what type of home is best for Tangelo and has tips for keeping pets cool during hot weather.

4:23 Tangelo seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet Tangelo seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Breathtaking images from the James Webb Space Telescope

NASA’s newest space telescope is stirring the imagination as it looks deep into space into places we’ve never seen before.

Story continues below advertisement

It also has experts very excited about what it could reveal about the universe itself, including Tim Yakowarski, a member of the Astronomical Society of Canada.

4:07 Breathtaking images from the James Webb Space Telescope Breathtaking images from the James Webb Space Telescope

Summertime reads from McNally Robinson

It’s summertime and what a great time to pick up a good book.

Eli Hartman from McNally Robinson has some fiction and non-fiction selections for the holidays or for those who just want to get caught up on some reading.

4:09 Summertime reads from McNally Robinson Summertime reads from McNally Robinson

Dragon Boat Festival supporting Make-a-Wish Foundation

There are 4,000 Canadian children, 230 in Saskatchewan, waiting for their wishes to be granted by the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Story continues below advertisement

Next weekend, the FMG Saskatoon Dragon Boat Festival is at Rotary Park to help support wish granting.

Cathi Arola, Make-a-Wish communications specialist for Western Canada, has more on the festival in Saskatoon starting on July 22 and running for two days.

3:59 Dragon Boat Festival supporting Make-a-Wish Foundation Dragon Boat Festival supporting Make-a-Wish Foundation

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, July 15

Heat warnings are in place for the weekend.

4:09 Summertime reads from McNally Robinson Summertime reads from McNally Robinson