Westport man charged after police say victims lost $800K in fraudulent investment scam

Grenville County OPP charged a Westport man after an investigation into a fraudulent investment scam.
Police say that in June 2021, a victim reported investing $100,000 with a person who claimed to be a financial advisor operating under the business name “Mulville and Company.”
According to police, the accused was operating in Greenville County, Leeds County, Rideau Lakes Township, the city of Brockville and the city of Kingston.
OPP and Brockville Police say there are six victims in total who were scammed out of a combined $800,000.
Raymond Mulville, 27, of Westport, has been charged with:
- fraud over $5,000 (five counts)
- fraud under $5,000 (one count)
- possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime greater than $5,000 (six counts)
- identity fraud
He is scheduled to appear in a Brockville court on Aug. 12.
