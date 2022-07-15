3 Prince Edward County residents face drug trafficking charges

Send this page to someone via email

An OPP drug trafficking investigation in Picton has led to charges for three residents.

Police say at about 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the OPP’s community street crime unit and emergency response team executed a search warrant at an apartment on Main Street in Picton.

Police say they found suspected methamphetamine, and cocaine, along with cash and drug paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Brealynne Marshall, 27, Jody O’Brien, 35, and Matthew Vaughan, 25, all of Prince Edward County, have been charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. O’Brien was also charged with failure to comply with a release order.

Marshall and Vaughan were released from custody and will be in a Picton courtroom on Aug. 17, while O’Brien was held in custody for a bail hearing the day of the investigation.

