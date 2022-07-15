Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 Prince Edward County residents face drug trafficking charges

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 10:06 am
Police in Picton have made three arrests after a recent drug investigation. View image in full screen
Police in Picton have made three arrests after a recent drug investigation. OPP

An OPP drug trafficking investigation in Picton has led to charges for three residents.

Police say at about 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the OPP’s community street crime unit and emergency response team executed a search warrant at an apartment on Main Street in Picton.

Police say they found suspected methamphetamine, and cocaine, along with cash and drug paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Read more: National Youth Orchestra of Canada holds public rehearsal ahead of summer tour

 

Brealynne Marshall, 27, Jody O’Brien, 35, and Matthew Vaughan, 25, all of Prince Edward County, have been charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. O’Brien was also charged with failure to comply with a release order.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Marshall and Vaughan were released from custody and will be in a Picton courtroom on Aug. 17, while O’Brien was held in custody for a bail hearing the day of the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Seattle Kraken scout talks NHL Draft and Shane Wright' Seattle Kraken scout talks NHL Draft and Shane Wright
Seattle Kraken scout talks NHL Draft and Shane Wright
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagDrugs tagCocaine tagDrug Trafficking tagCrystal Meth tagPrince Edward County tagDrug charges tagpicton tagmethamphetamines tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers