Home sales fell 24% annually across Canada in June, prices dip from May: CREA

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales across the country fell again in June, but the decreases are smaller than those seen in previous months.

The association says June home sales amounted to 48,176, a 24 per cent drop from 63,280 during the same month last year.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, sales were down almost six per cent from May.

The association says larger declines were seen in April and May, but activity in June still fell slightly below average levels.

The national average home price in June fell two per cent from the same month last year to $665,849 and, on a seasonally adjusted basis, was down four per cent from May.

New listings climbed by four per cent month-over-month and 10 per cent year-over-year as Montreal saw a spike in supply.

Robert Kavcic, senior economist with Bank of Montreal, said in a note Friday morning that the June figures show the housing market was “seriously wobbling” even before the Bank of Canada moved to hike its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point earlier this week.

“The bottom line is that the market had already cracked after the (central bank’s) initial move in rates, which only reinforces how sentiment-driven the market was. This week’s 100-bp rate hike sets us up for an even deeper correction through next year,” he wrote.

— with files from Global News’s Craig Lord

