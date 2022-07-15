Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Home sales fell 24% annually across Canada in June, prices dip from May: CREA

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2022 9:49 am
Click to play video: 'Rising interest rates hit home owners and buyers harder' Rising interest rates hit home owners and buyers harder
Nowhere does rising interest rates hit harder than the housing market. Aaron McArthur reports on how much more buying or owning a home will be and what it might do to the market.

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales across the country fell again in June, but the decreases are smaller than those seen in previous months.

The association says June home sales amounted to 48,176, a 24 per cent drop from 63,280 during the same month last year.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, sales were down almost six per cent from May.

Read more: ‘A big shock’: Canadians feeling squeezed by Bank of Canada’s interest rate hikes

The association says larger declines were seen in April and May, but activity in June still fell slightly below average levels.

The national average home price in June fell two per cent from the same month last year to $665,849 and, on a seasonally adjusted basis, was down four per cent from May.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

New listings climbed by four per cent month-over-month and 10 per cent year-over-year as Montreal saw a spike in supply.

Robert Kavcic, senior economist with Bank of Montreal, said in a note Friday morning that the June figures show the housing market was “seriously wobbling” even before the Bank of Canada moved to hike its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point earlier this week.

“The bottom line is that the market had already cracked after the (central bank’s) initial move in rates, which only reinforces how sentiment-driven the market was. This week’s 100-bp rate hike sets us up for an even deeper correction through next year,” he wrote.

— with files from Global News’s Craig Lord

Click to play video: 'Higher interest rates lead to housing slowdown' Higher interest rates lead to housing slowdown
Higher interest rates lead to housing slowdown
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Home prices tagHome sales taginterest rate tagCanadian Real Estate Association tagCREA tagCanada real estate tagcanada home prices tagExisting home sales tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers