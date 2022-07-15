Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Wife of N.S. mass killer to tell story in public for first time at inquiry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2022 6:33 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: July 15' Global News Morning Halifax: July 15
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

The lawyer for the wife of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting says she is apprehensive about her appearance today before a public inquiry.

Lisa Banfield was beaten and badly injured by the killer right before he began his 2020 shooting rampage, but lawyer James Lockyer says she doesn’t see herself as a victim.

He says she questions whether the lives of the 22 people killed might have been saved if she had not managed to escape that night.

Earlier this week, the commission released a document based on evidence provided by Banfield during interviews with the RCMP and the inquiry detailing the killer’s long history of violence against her.

Trending Stories

Read more: Cross examination of N.S. killer’s spouse could promote conspiracy theories: lawyer

Story continues below advertisement

The commission examining the April 18-19, 2020, mass shooting has agreed to let Banfield testify without facing cross-examination from lawyers representing other parties, mainly because she could be traumatized by having to relive the violence she endured.

Lawyer Michael Scott, whose firm represents families of 14 of the victims, says the inquiry’s decision to limit questioning will leave lingering doubts about Banfield’s testimony.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
NS mass shooting tagLisa Banfield court crime tagLisa Banfield Gabriel Wortman tagLisa Banfield inquiry tagLisa Banfield mass shooting tagLisa Banfield Portapique tagLisa Banfield testifies tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers