Canada

Hamilton boy in hospital after being hit by car while waiting at bus stop

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2022 6:20 am
A Hamilton police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Hamilton police cruiser. Global News

HAMILTON — A 12-year-old Hamilton boy is in hospital after being struck by a car as he was waiting at a bus stop with his family.

Hamilton Police say just before 6 p.m. Thursday, a Honda Civic making a left turn onto Gray Rd. near Hwy 8 struck a westbound Hyundai.

The collision sent the Hyundai onto the sidewalk and into a Hamilton Street Railway bus shelter where the boy was waiting with his father, brother and sister.

Trending Stories

Read more: Driver charged in hit and run that killed 70-year-old pedestrian near Niagara Falls

Police say the boy was initially rushed to McMaster Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries, but has since been upgraded to serious, but not-life-threatening condition.

The Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit has been activated and is assisting Division 2 Uniform Patrol with the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact them.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
