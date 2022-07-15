SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays play in game 2 of series

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 15, 2022 3:03 am

Kansas City Royals (36-53, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (47-43, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (3-5, 4.52 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (9-4, 2.34 ERA, .99 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -365, Royals +284; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 47-43 record overall and a 27-19 record at home. The Blue Jays have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Jays Care Foundation campaign aims to get more kids on the diamond' Jays Care Foundation campaign aims to get more kids on the diamond
Story continues below advertisement

Kansas City has a 36-53 record overall and a 17-26 record on the road. The Royals have a 22-14 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Trending Stories

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 14 doubles and 20 home runs for the Blue Jays. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 13-for-35 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 13 home runs while slugging .455. Emmanuel Rivera is 12-for-33 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .268 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Royals: 7-3, .281 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Royals: Daniel Lynch: day-to-day (blister), Jon Heasley: 15-Day IL (shoudler), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Story continues below advertisement

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Baseball tagToronto Blue Jays tagMLB tagBlue Jays tagBlue Jays baseball tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers