Here’s how Atlantic Canada is rolling out 4th COVID-19 vaccine doses

Each Atlantic Canadian province has now rolled out steps to expand COVID-19 second booster dose eligibility to a larger group of residents.

However, the provinces, which have previously been aligned on certain pandemic measures and policies, have released varying approaches – some focused on quickly getting the shots into arms, and others waiting until another surge arrives.

The start of another vaccination campaign comes as communities watch case counts trend upward, largely due to Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

“(They are) widely believed to be much more contagious and highly transmissible, probably the most transmissible subvariants of the new coronavirus that we have seen since the pandemic began and also potentially slightly more virulent than the previous subvariants,” said Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine, an epidemiologist and professor at the University of Saskatchewan.

Muhajarine said that while many expected a fall wave, it appears it is arriving ahead of schedule even without accurate data being collected across the country.

Looking at the province-by-province availability for fourth doses, he described the variability as “dizzying,” with each province seeming to have its own policies.

Here is a look at how the Atlantic Canadian provinces are rolling out the second COVID-19 booster dose.

Nova Scotia

Public Health in Nova Scotia has directed its approach to potentially soften a fall wave of the virus.

As of last week, those between the age of 50 and 69 were eligible for a second booster 158 days after their first booster dose.

However, Public Health indicated it is recommending that people wait until the fall to receive the shot, stating the best time to receive a booster dose is “in close proximity to the next surge of disease.”

“We have opened the boosters from the 50- to 69-year-old age group because we knew that there were folks that wanted to get that earlier,” said Michelle Thompson, the Nova Scotia minister of health and wellness.

“We do follow NACI guidelines, and you know, the recommendation from NACI is that we wait till closer to the fall.”

New Brunswick

On Tuesday, New Brunswick announced it would lower the age eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster to 18, recommending residents receive it five months after their most recent dose.

A provincial news release cited forecasts of “a period of heightened activity of COVID-19” as the explanation for expanding eligibility.

“There are many, many factors right now that are contributing to this wave, to this rise in cases, and again the message is get vaccinated with whatever dose you’re ready for if it’s been five months since your last dose,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health for New Brunswick, said in an interview with Global News.

Unlike approaches in other jurisdictions, those who have recently contracted COVID-19 will not have to wait three months since their infection for a vaccine.

Prince Edward Island

Eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster dose in Prince Edward Island is the most inclusive approach of the Atlantic provinces.

Currently, any residents over the age of 12 are permitted to receive a second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The province has maintained the requirement for six months between booster doses.

Newfoundland and Labrador

On Wednesday, Newfoundland and Labrador announced plans to expand eligibility to those between the ages of 50 and 70.

Pharmacists and physicians will not start vaccinations for second booster doses for this age group until next week.

Residents must wait 20 weeks from their first booster dose to be eligible.

When is the best time to get a fourth dose?

According to Muhajarine, the optimal time to receive this latest booster is based on a variety of factors, including personal risk level, underlying conditions and the COVID-19 landscape in that particular province.

“I am 50-plus. I got my second booster in early May, and that was after about four months of getting my first booster,” he said.

“But I was making a personal calculation as well of getting a second booster in early May because I was planning a trip outside of Canada, and I thought that it is better to have a second booster in me, you know, and benefit from those antibodies.”

When asked about the idea of waiting until the fall for another booster, he noted it’s not a simple question due to a lack of data to determine if frequent boosting every three to six months is the best long-term strategy.

“We can offer perhaps a more updated vaccine now taking into account Omicron subvariants later in the fall when it is available. It is not we do something now, therefore we cannot do another booster later on.”