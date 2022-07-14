Saskatoon Police Service looking for woman missing since Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Nuzhat Tabassum has been missing since 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The Saskatoon Police Service said it is worried that Tabassum might be in a vulnerable state.

Dareiq Bajwa, Tabassum’s husband, said she might have run away.

“Sunday night she went to the hospital to seek help, and she was unable to get help. Especially a person who needs help for her sleep, and she came back so very sad.”

Tabassum is described as 53-years-old, five feet five inches tall and 160 pounds, with black, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing dark-coloured pants, a maroon shirt and light-coloured shoes.

“Based on her mental health, we’ve studied, we’ve researched that people with a little bit of a mental disorder might hide,” said Bajwa.

Police and Saskatoon Search and Rescue said they’ve conducted ground and air level searches of parks, businesses, neighbourhoods and rural areas, but have yet to find Tabassum.