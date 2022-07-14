Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, 29, charged in connection with sex trafficking investigation in Toronto-area: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 4:14 pm
A Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a police car in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a police car in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A 29-year-old man from Oakville, Ont., has been charged in connection with a sex-trafficking investigation involving three women in the Greater Toronto Area, police say.

Peel Regional Police said officers launched an investigation in July 2021 after a victim came forward to police.

“During the one year investigation, two additional victims were identified,” police said in a news release.

Read more: Canada-wide warrant issued for man suspected of sex trafficking 12-year-old girl

According to police, on May 5, officers executed a search warrant at a suspect’s residence in Brampton.

Police said a “large quantity of drugs” and cash were seized. Officers said Curtis Brown was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime.

Story continues below advertisement

“Upon further investigation, officers from the Specialized Enforcement Bureau – Vice Unit concluded the investigation, identifying the three woman who were being allegedly trafficked into sex trade by the suspect, who exercised control over aspects of the victims’ life and profited financially,” the news release said.

According to police, on Wednesday, officers executed an additional search warrant at Brown’s residence in Oakville.

Police say a “quantity of drugs” was located.

Trending Stories

Read more: Journey to Justice: Empowering sex trafficking survivors in determining their own path forward

Officers said Brown was charged with several additional offences including human trafficking, procuring, three counts of exercising control, direction or influence and living off the avails of prostitution.

Police said he was held for a bail hearing in Brampton.

Police said Curtis Brown has been charged in connection with a sex-trafficking investigation in the Greater Toronto Area.
Police said Curtis Brown has been charged in connection with a sex-trafficking investigation in the Greater Toronto Area. Peel Regional Police / Handout

Officers believe there may be additional victims in the Greater Toronto Area.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

Click to play video: 'R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison in sex trafficking case' R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison in sex trafficking case
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagDrugs tagpeel regional police tagGTA tagpeel police tagsex trafficking tagPRP tagSex Trafficking Investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers