Man, 29, charged in connection with sex trafficking investigation in Toronto-area: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 29-year-old man from Oakville, Ont., has been charged in connection with a sex-trafficking investigation involving three women in the Greater Toronto Area, police say.

Peel Regional Police said officers launched an investigation in July 2021 after a victim came forward to police.

“During the one year investigation, two additional victims were identified,” police said in a news release.

According to police, on May 5, officers executed a search warrant at a suspect’s residence in Brampton.

Police said a “large quantity of drugs” and cash were seized. Officers said Curtis Brown was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime.

Story continues below advertisement

“Upon further investigation, officers from the Specialized Enforcement Bureau – Vice Unit concluded the investigation, identifying the three woman who were being allegedly trafficked into sex trade by the suspect, who exercised control over aspects of the victims’ life and profited financially,” the news release said.

According to police, on Wednesday, officers executed an additional search warrant at Brown’s residence in Oakville.

Police say a “quantity of drugs” was located.

Officers said Brown was charged with several additional offences including human trafficking, procuring, three counts of exercising control, direction or influence and living off the avails of prostitution.

Police said he was held for a bail hearing in Brampton.

Police said Curtis Brown has been charged in connection with a sex-trafficking investigation in the Greater Toronto Area. Peel Regional Police / Handout

Officers believe there may be additional victims in the Greater Toronto Area.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.