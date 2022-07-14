Menu

Health

Public Health Ontario reports 1st confirmed female case of monkeypox

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2022 1:53 pm
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. U.S. health officials are expanding the group of people recommended to get vaccinated against the monkeypox virus. They also say they are providing more monkeypox vaccine, working to expand testing, and taking other steps to try to get ahead of the outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file). View image in full screen
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. U.S. health officials are expanding the group of people recommended to get vaccinated against the monkeypox virus. They also say they are providing more monkeypox vaccine, working to expand testing, and taking other steps to try to get ahead of the outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file). (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file)

TORONTO — Public Health Ontario says it has recorded the province’s first case of monkeypox in a female.

The agency says there are 156 confirmed cases of the disease in the province as of July 11, with all but one of them being male.

The average age of the confirmed cases, which are mostly reported in Toronto, is 37.

Read more: Ontario monkeypox cases not growing rapidly, vaccine strategy working: Moore

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health recently said monkeypox will likely be around for “many months” because of its lengthy incubation period but he noted that Ontario isn’t seeing rapid growth of the virus.

Public health officials say most cases are among men who report intimate contact with men but say anyone can get monkeypox.

The virus generally doesn’t spread easily and is transmitted through prolonged close contact via respiratory droplets, direct contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids, or through contaminated clothes or bedding.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
