Police investigate ‘potentially dangerous’ copper wire theft from Burlington Hydro substation

The company that supplies power for close to 70,000 Burlington residents says a recent copper wire theft compromised the safety of a number of workers and the public.

Burlington Hydro revealed ground wire was taken from the Bridgeview substation on Plains Road West this week. Burlington Hydro’s statement alluded to “a potentially dangerous situation.”

Halton Police say $3,000 worth of wire was taken from the facility and was discovered just after 10 p.m. on Monday.

View image in full screen Remains of copper wire leftover after a large strand was cut and stolen from a Burlington substation. Halton Police say they do not know when the wire was taken but revealed the discovery was made on July 11, 2022. Burlington Hydro

“A padlock was cut in order to gain access to the site,” Halton police spokesperson Const. Steve Elms told Global News.

“It’s not known when the theft occurred.”

Paul Heeg, Hydro vice president of engineering services and network operations, said the act posed a safety risk not only to staffers at the station but also to the unknown thieves who cut the wires.

“Grounding is an essential means for dissipating electrical current into the earth and provides a safe environment to protect workers and others in the vicinity of the station from the dangers of serious electrical shock,” Heeg said.

Most of the cut copper was on a fence where sections are connected to the station’s ground grid. Part of a transformer ground was also cut.

Burlington Hydro president and CEO Gerry Smallegange referred to the incident as “deeply concerning” and suggested that the thieves likely didn’t understand the danger they put themselves into when cutting the wire.

“Thieves don’t always appreciate the degree of danger they expose themselves, or others to, in stealing copper from our distribution infrastructure,” Smallegange said.

Engineers say over 70 feet of new wire was required to make repairs — costs that will likely be passed on to local hydro customers.

Elms says there are no suspects at present.

Anyone with information on the theft can reach out to Halton Police or Crime Stoppers.