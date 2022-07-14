Menu

Crime

Police look to identify suspects in separate indecent acts near Hamilton trails

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 8:24 am
Police are hoping to identify two men in separate incidents in which they exposed them selves to residents near Hamilton Trails. View image in full screen
Police are hoping to identify two men in separate incidents in which they exposed them selves to residents near Hamilton Trails. Global News

Police say they are seeking to identify a pair of men in two separate indecent act incidents that took place Monday around Hamilton’s trail system.

In each instance, investigators say the suspects engaged in conversations prior to exposing themselves.

The first occurrence happened around 8:30 a.m. near some trails at Sulphur Springs Road and Mineral Springs Road in the city’s northwest end.

The victim fled the area with the suspect departing in the opposite direction.

The man in question is believed to be in his late 30s to early 40s, with a thin build, short black hair, standing about six feet tall, and wearing a blue T-shirt.

Hamilton police looking for public assistance in commercial theft investigation

Later in the evening, police say another man exposed himself to a person around 9:30 p.m. near the Mountain Brow Path by East 36th Street.

That man had a short beard and black hair, stood about five feet ten inches, and was wearing black shorts and a black T-shirt.

Both incidents are being investigated separately and there’s no indication they’re connected, according to detectives.

Police suggest carrying a mobile phone, avoiding poorly lit paths and teaming up with a partner when walking or running on city trails.

Anyone with surveillance video or any other information can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

