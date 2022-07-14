Menu

Canada

Large number of pets being surrendered to Guelph Humane Society

Around 725 dogs, cats and other animals were brought in this year. People returning to work, and the current financial and housing situations are being cited as factors.
By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 14, 2022 11:44 am
Dog at an Ontario SPCA shelter. View image in full screen
Dog at an Ontario SPCA shelter. Leeds and Grenville SPCA

The Guelph Humane Society is seeing a number of dogs, cats and other animals being brought in to the animal shelter.

More than 725 pets have been returned to the shelter since the start of the year.

A return to the workplace and housing and financial situations are just some of the reasons people are surrendering their pets.

“The need to move and not being able to take their pets with them, a lot of that is related to the housing crisis that we are seeing in our community,” said Lisa Veit, executive director of the Guelph Humane Society.

Read more: With heat warnings come reminders of the danger of leaving pets in vehicles

“Additionally, there is the impact of finances and other challenges.”

Veit said there was a high interest in the adoption of animals during the early parts of the pandemic.

“That has really slowed this year, particularly in the last couple of months,” she said.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of animals coming in, but we are seeing our adoption numbers be not as strong as last year.”

Read more: Mixed reaction from rescue groups as Canada bans commercial dogs from high-risk rabies countries

There have been reports that Toronto Animal Services saw a 75 per cent increase in pets being surrendered by their owners compared with the same time period last year.

The organization said in a statement that around 327 cats, 151 dogs, and 231 other animals have been returned to the shelter since the start of the year.

They believe that is mostly due to people returning to work from the pandemic.

 

