Police say woman dragged off Hamilton Mountain trail in ‘unprovoked assault’

Police are seeking a young man accused of dragging a woman from a Hamilton Mountain trail in an “unprovoked assault.”

Investigators say the woman was assaulted by a male not known to her around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Upper Paradise and Donnici Drive.

“The male proceeded to assault her but was interrupted by witnesses walking by the area,” a police spokesperson said in a release.

The man, about six feet and between 18-24 years old, then fled on foot southbound towards Upper Paradise.

He was wearing a navy blue T-shirt, black or navy baggy jogging pants, and carrying a cross body bag, according to police.

Police suggest carrying a mobile phone, avoiding poorly lit paths and teaming up with a partner when walking or running on city trails.

Anyone with information or video can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.