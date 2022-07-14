Menu

Crime

Police say woman dragged off Hamilton Mountain trail in ‘unprovoked assault’

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 10:42 am
Hamilton police say they are seeking an assault suspect they say tried to drag a woman from a Hamilton Mountain trail on July 13, 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say they are seeking an assault suspect they say tried to drag a woman from a Hamilton Mountain trail on July 13, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police are seeking a young man accused of dragging a woman from a Hamilton Mountain trail in an “unprovoked assault.”

Investigators say the woman was assaulted by a male not known to her around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Upper Paradise and Donnici Drive.

“The male proceeded to assault her but was interrupted by witnesses walking by the area,” a police spokesperson said in a release.

Read more: Police look to identify suspects in separate indecent acts near Hamilton trails

The man, about six feet and between 18-24 years old, then fled on foot southbound towards Upper Paradise.

He was wearing a navy blue T-shirt, black or navy baggy jogging pants, and carrying a cross body bag, according to police.

Police suggest carrying a mobile phone, avoiding poorly lit paths and teaming up with a partner when walking or running on city trails.

Anyone with information or video can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

