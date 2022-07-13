Dog bites 2 people at westside school yard in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

An eight-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were bitten by a dog at a school yard on the west side of Lethbridge, Alta., Wednesday.

Police said officers responded to a report of two pit bulls that were running loose and unattended at Dr. Gerald B. Probe Elementary School in the 100 block of Rocky Mountain Boulevard West just before noon on July 13.

The boy — who was attending a summer camp in the school yard — was approached by one of the dogs and was bitten in the face, police said in a news release.

A teen who was working at the camp was bitten on the arm when she tried to intervene.

Both were taken to hospital by EMS where they were treated for their injuries. Police said others associated with the summer camp got the remaining children to safety.

One of the two unattended dogs was found to be back in the care of its owner, but the other had run away from the scene, police said.

Officers and Community Animal Services (CAS) located and apprehended the second dog in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of Mount Rundle Road West at about 1:15 p.m.

Both dogs — which have the same owner — have been seized and are in the custody of CAS as it investigates the incident.