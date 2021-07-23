Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
BC1
July 23 2021 6:48pm
01:16

B.C. baby recovering in hospital after dog attack on Nakusp beach

11-month-old Rosie May is recovering in hospital after she was attacked by a dog in the West Kootenay earlier this month. Warning: Some of the images may be disturbing to viewers.

Advertisement

Video Home