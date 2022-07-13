Old school roller-skating vibes abound at Kelowna, B.C. event

Send this page to someone via email

From baking the perfect loaf of sourdough bread to mastering Wordle alongside the rest of the world, there have been more than a few trends that distracted people from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most were a flash in the pan but one, in Kelowna at the very least, has shown signs of sticking around for a while — so much so that the City of Kelowna has gotten in on the action.

The city and Valley Roller Skate have teamed up to present “roller nights” at Stuart Park every Tuesday, from July 12 to Aug. 30.

Valley Roller Skate, a recreational quad and inline skate group based out of Kelowna, B.C., formed in March 2020 as a way to stay active outdoors.

They hosted pop-up roller nights in Stuart Park and currently have 276 members from all across the Okanagan Valley.

Colleen Milligan is one of the instructors with the roller skating group and said local roller skaters are feeling very lucky that the city approached them to get the event underway, especially because it might be a yearly thing.

“It’s amazing because skating, both quads and inline, is just such an amazing hobby and sport. It’s so freeing and it’s so much fun,” Milligan said.

“It’s just really great for the city to acknowledge that and bring it more to the public so that everybody can get involved.”

The events will have rentals and lessons available and sometimes even a DJ will join.

The first one, she said, had a great turnout and that old school roller rink vibe was palpable.

Quad or inline skates rent for $10 through PRS. Admission is free and start time is 7:30 until 9:30 p.m. at Stuart Park in Kelowna.

