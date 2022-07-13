SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine available to most adults in Waterloo Region beginning Thursday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 3:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Adults 18 to 59 eligible for fourth COVID-19 dose starting July 14' Adults 18 to 59 eligible for fourth COVID-19 dose starting July 14
Adults 18 to 59 eligible for fourth COVID-19 dose starting July 14

Waterloo Public Health has announced that anyone between the ages of 18 and 59 will be able to get a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Thursday.

Previously, the second booster was available only to those 60 years old or older, First Nation, Inuit and Métis individuals aged 18 and over or a non-Indigenous household member aged 18 and over.

The agency says that people in the high-risk groupings, including those over 60, Indigenous people, those who are immunocompromised or those living in long-term care or retirement homes, should get a second booster shot as soon they can.

Read more: Ontario expands 4th COVID vaccine doses to those aged 18 to 59 amid 7th wave

“I would also encourage people who haven’t received their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to get it now, especially if they are in a vulnerable group,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, medical officer of health.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Our community has the tools to reduce the impact of COVID-19 during a seventh wave, including staying up to date with vaccination, masking in crowded or poorly ventilated indoor spaces, and improving indoor air ventilation.”

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: 2nd booster dose ‘not absolutely necessary’ for young, healthy adults, Moore says' COVID-19: 2nd booster dose ‘not absolutely necessary’ for young, healthy adults, Moore says
COVID-19: 2nd booster dose ‘not absolutely necessary’ for young, healthy adults, Moore says

The province expanded the eligibility for those over the age of 18 on Wednesday, as long as five months (or 140 days) have passed since they received their third dose.

Read more: Ontario considering expanding COVID-19 booster shots to all adults amid 7th wave

The region says eligible residents can now get the booster dose from a pharmacy or family doctor.

The region says it is now using the province’s booking system for those interested in getting an updated shot at its vaccination clinics. It will be requiring an appointment initially, as it is anticipating that there will be a high demand.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagCOVID news tagCOVID 4th dose Waterloo region tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers