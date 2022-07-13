Menu

Crime

Driver facing traffic act charges after transport truck loses 2 wheels on 401

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted July 13, 2022 4:59 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a nine-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries following a dirt bike crash on July 9, 2022. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a nine-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries following a dirt bike crash on July 9, 2022. The Canadian Press file

Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say that no one was injured when a transport truck lost two wheels on Highway 401 Tuesday.

At 8:58 a.m., OPP responded to the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Dorchester Road, Thames Centre, after reports that a transport truck lost two wheels from its trailer.

Police located the vehicle pulled over on the Dorchester Road off-ramp and investigated the cause.

Trending Stories

Ontario expands 4th COVID vaccine doses to those aged 18 to 59 amid 7th wave

Police say the wheels did not come into contact other vehicles.

A 39-year-old from Melbourne has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act for failing to follow through on the inspection schedule and wheel separation from a commercial motor vehicle.

The driver is scheduled to appear in an Ontario Provincial Traffic Court to speak to the charges.

