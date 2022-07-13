Driver facing traffic act charges after transport truck loses 2 wheels on 401

Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say that no one was injured when a transport truck lost two wheels on Highway 401 Tuesday.
At 8:58 a.m., OPP responded to the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Dorchester Road, Thames Centre, after reports that a transport truck lost two wheels from its trailer.
Police located the vehicle pulled over on the Dorchester Road off-ramp and investigated the cause.
Police say the wheels did not come into contact other vehicles.
A 39-year-old from Melbourne has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act for failing to follow through on the inspection schedule and wheel separation from a commercial motor vehicle.
The driver is scheduled to appear in an Ontario Provincial Traffic Court to speak to the charges.
