Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

Transport truck crashes with pickup hauling livestock on Montreal’s West Island

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 4:24 pm
Traffic on the western tip of the island was snarled for hours following a crash on Highway 40 West. Wednesday, July 13, 2022. View image in full screen
Traffic on the western tip of the island was snarled for hours following a crash on Highway 40 West. Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Barry Donnelly/Global News

A crash on Highway 40 West prompted the closure of all westbound lanes on Wednesday, snarling traffic for hours in Montreal’s West Island.

Preliminary information gathered by police, indicates a 53-foot transport truck was attempting to make a lane change when it collided with a pickup truck hauling a trailer with livestock.

Read more: More orange cones greet drivers on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge

The crash happened at around 9:45 a.m. at the Anciens-Combattants on-ramp, near the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge, said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Geneviève Bruneau.

Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to free the driver of the pickup truck from the wreckage. He was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, she added.

Trending Stories

Read more: Future Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge plans don’t include reserved bus lanes

Story continues below advertisement

Bruneau said a specialist from McGill University’s MacDonald Campus was also dispatched to the scene to ensure the wellbeing of the animals. The cows were transferred to a farm in Les Cèdres, according to police.

The highway and bridge were fully reopened to traffic at 2:30 p.m.

Nearly 87,000 vehicles a day cross the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge according Transports-Québec. It is the main gateway for commercial trade between Toronto and Montreal and it’s the busiest link for travellers coming on and off the western tip of the Island of Montreal.

Click to play video: 'Major multi-vehicle crash involving nearly 200 cars outside Montreal' Major multi-vehicle crash involving nearly 200 cars outside Montreal
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagWest Island tagSureté du Québec tagMontreal traffic tagSQ tagMontreal crash tagIle-aux-Tourtes bridge tagtransport truck crash tagWest Island traffic tagHighway 40 West tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers